Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s father convicted of assaulting daughter and acquitted of other abuse charges

SANDNES, Norway — (AP) — Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the father of Norwegian track star Jakob Ingebrigtsen, was convicted Monday of assaulting his daughter and handed a suspended prison sentence.

A court acquitted Gjert of other charges including abusing Jakob, a multiple Olympic and world middle-distance champion.

In a trial that started in March and has gripped Norway, Gjert, 59, was accused of an alleged years-long campaign of domestic abuse toward Jakob and younger sister, Ingrid.

A verdict in the case was delivered in writing by Soer Rogaland District Court and Gjert was convicted of a single incident of assault against his daughter, his legal team confirmed to The Associated Press.

He was given a 15-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay NOK 10,000 ($1,010) in compensation.

John Christian Elden and Heidi Reisvang, defense attorneys from Elden Law Firm, said it was the court’s conclusion that there “was no evidence to show that Gjert Ingebrigtsen created a continuous fear in his children.”

“There are no winners in this case,” Reisvang, who was assisting counsel during the trial, told the AP. “He (Gjert) hopes that one day he will have contact and a relationship with his family again.”

Gjert became a prominent media figure in Norway in 2016 following his involvement in the TV documentary series Team Ingebrigtsen, in which he was seen coaching his three track-and-field sons, Jakob, Filip and Henrik.

The series ran until 2021. By 2022 the trio had parted ways with their coach-father and the following year co-signed a column in the national newspaper, VG, accusing Gjert of physical violence and intimidation.

The police opened an investigation, with court proceedings eventually brought relating to Gjert’s treatment of Jakob and Ingrid.

Gjert continued coaching after the split with his sons and now guides Jakob’s 1500 meters Norwegian rival Narve Gilje Nordas.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.