Starmer calls for UK to have a deeper relationship with China during 'challenging times'

BEIJING — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Thursday for a deeper relationship with China during what he called “challenging times for the world.”

The U.K. leader told China’s leader Xi Jinping that their countries need to work together on global stability, climate change and other issues.

“I have long been clear that the U.K. and China need a long term, consistent and comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said.

Starmer, the first British prime minister to visit in eight years, was holding talks with Xi in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing as the two nations try to improve relations after several years of acrimony.

The disruption to global trade under U.S. President Donald Trump has made expanding trade and investment more imperative for many governments. Starmer is the fourth leader of a U.S. ally to visit Beijing this month, following those of South Korea, Canada and Finland. The German chancellor is expected to visit next month.

Starmer, who became prime minister in July 2024, is trying to expand opportunities for British companies at a time when the economy at home is slow. More than 50 top business executives have joined him on the trip, along with the leaders of some cultural organizations.

The U.K. leader earlier met Zhao Leji, the chairman of China's legislature, the National People's Congress.

Relations deteriorated in recent years over growing concern about Chinese spying activity in Great Britain, China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war, and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

