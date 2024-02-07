As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

LONDON — (AP) — As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain's monarch and head of state.

The king's older son, Prince William, is next in line for the throne. The crown does not pass from reigning monarchs to their spouses, so Queen Camilla is not in the line of succession.

Here is the order of succession:

1. Prince William, the older son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is known as the Prince of Wales and is married to Kate, Princess of Wales.

2. Prince George, older son of William and Kate, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte, daughter of William and Kate, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis, younger son of William and Kate, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana, who has relinquished his royal duties but retains his place in line.

6. Prince Archie, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Princess Lilibet, born to Harry and Meghan in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-oldest son.

9. Princess Beatrice, older daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

10. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson’s younger daughter.

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in Feb. 2021.

13. Ernest Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in May 2023.

14. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.

15. James, Earl of Wessex, son of Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

16. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Edward and Sophie.

17. Princess Anne, second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She’s older than brothers Andrew and Edward, but lower down due to rules that for centuries favored sons over daughters. The rules were changed in 2015 – too late for Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains behind her younger brother James.

18. Peter Phillips, son of Anne and her ex-husband, Mark Phillips.

19. Savannah Phillips, older daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly.

20. Isla Phillips, younger daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

21. Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

22. Mia Tindall, older daughter of Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall.

23. Lena Tindall, younger daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall.

24. Lucas Tindall, son of Zara and Mike Tindall.

___

A previous version of this story referred to James, Earl of Wessex by his previous title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.