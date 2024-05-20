Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan's president in a transition likely to bolster island's US ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its a new president Monday, installing a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary.

Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the U.S., Japan and various European states.

Lai entered politics as mayor of the southern city of Tainan and then rose to vice president.

He takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats.

