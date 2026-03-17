The Latest: UAE briefly closes airspace as Israel strikes Beirut and Tehran

A drone attack in the United Arab Emirates sparked a fire at an oil tank farm Tuesday in Fujairah, an emirate on the country’s east coast with the Gulf of Oman that has been repeatedly targeted, the state-run WAM news agency reported. It said no one was injured in the blast.

The report came after a brief closure of the UAE's airspace when the military reported it was “responding to missile and drone threats from Iran.”

The Israeli military said Tuesday it had launched new attacks across Tehran and Beirut, with the strikes on the Lebanese capital targeting Hezbollah militants.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said "numerous countries" have told him "they're on the way" to help police the Strait of Hormuz. But he also suggested some countries' reluctance showed a lack of reciprocity in defense agreements with the United States.

The war has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, at least 850 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The U.S. military says 13 U.S. service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.

Here is the latest:

Iranian parliament speaker says Strait of Hormuz cannot be ‘as it was before’

The speaker of Iran’s parliament told Iranian state television that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be “as it was before” as Iranian fire keeps nearly all traffic out of the strategic waterway.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comment in an interview aired Tuesday as Iranian fire continues to target shipping in the region.

“They are flying, launching missiles, should we just sit back and do nothing in response, or not? Naturally, it is our undeniable right. We must do this,” Qalibaf said.

“Certainly, from now on, with the interventions that have taken place, the strait can no longer be, from a legal standpoint and in terms of transit, as it was before,” Qalibaf said. “It no longer has the necessary security. It does not have the necessary security.”

The strait typically sees 20% of all oil and natural gas traded pass through it.

Australia and New Zealand call for end to war

Australian and New Zealand government ministers agree the Middle East war should end as quickly as possible.

Australian and New Zealand foreign and defense ministers met for annual talks Tuesday in Australia’s capital Canberra.

“We discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East. We want this crisis to end as quickly possible and move to a negotiated solution,” New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters told reporters at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Kuwait says 16 people arrested over Hezbollah links

Kuwaiti security forces arrested 16 people suspected to have links with Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group allied with Iran, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

The interior ministry said in a statement late Monday that the 14 Kuwaiti and two Lebanese suspects sought to “create chaos, and disrupt public order” during the war, the agency reported.

The ministry did not identify the people arrested. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers.

It said authorities found firearms, ammunition, weapons for training and assassinations and encrypted communication devices and drones.

The ministry said the suspects aimed to recruit others to join Hezbollah.

Kuwait has for years experienced attacks that authorities linked to Iran.

Pakistani man killed in UAE missile attack

A Pakistani man was killed Tuesday morning in a missile attack on the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, authorities say.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office says the man was killed when shrapnel fell in the Bani Yas area while air defenses were intercepting a ballistic missile.

The death toll in the UAE since the start of the war is now at eight people including two soldiers, according to authorities.

Airstrikes heard in Tehran overnight

In Iran’s capital, Tehran, witnesses heard airstrikes in the night even as heavy rain and a thunderstorm swept across the area.

Saudi Arabia intercepts a dozen drones

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry says it's intercepting a dozen drones on Tuesday morning over the country’s vast Eastern Province, home to oil infrastructure.

Fire breaks out in Qatar following missile attack

A fire broke out in an industrial area on Tuesday morning in Qatar after a missile was intercepted over the gas-rich country, the interior ministry said.

Explosions heard in Doha, alerts in Dubai

An Associated Press journalist in Qatar heard explosions as air defenses near Doha worked to intercept incoming Iranian fire on Tuesday morning.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted a missile attack on the country a short time later.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai residents received a missile alert around the same time.

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