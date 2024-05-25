At least 16 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, reports say

NEW DELHI — (AP) — A massive fire broke out in an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India and at least 16 people are reported dead, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state, PTI said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

The top elected official in the state, Bhupendra Patel, said in a statement that instructions have been given to the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the park's game zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.