Lithuania declares national emergency over security risks from Belarus balloons

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania’s government has declared a national emergency over security risks posed by balloons from Russia-allied Belarus.

The balloons have repeatedly forced the closure of the Vilnius airport and are seen as a form of hybrid warfare.

In a statement, the government cited “national security interests” and “the danger” to human life, property and the environment from the balloons that have carried “contraband” from the former Soviet neighbor.

