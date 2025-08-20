Macron denounces Netanyahu's 'abject' remarks that he fueled antisemitism

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Netanyahu's remarks as "abject" and "erroneous" in response to Israel Prime Minister's accusations that his intention to recognize a Palestinian state is fueling antisemitism.

Tensions between Israel and traditional allies escalated in recent weeks following Macron's pledge last month — a move followed by Britain, Canada and Australia but strongly opposed by Israel.

Macron's strong comments come as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday brushed off Netanyahu's accusations that the Australian leader is a "weak politician who had betrayed Israel" by recognizing a Palestinian state.

“The analysis that France’s decision to recognize the state of Palestine in September explains the rise in antisemitic violence in France is erroneous, abject, and will not go unanswered,” Macron’s office said in a statement released on Tuesday evening. “The current period calls for seriousness and responsibility, not generalization and manipulation.”

Netanyahu wrote to Macron that antisemitism has “surged” in France since Macron’s announcement that he will recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly next month, in a letter dated Monday seen by the Associated Press. “Your call for a Palestinian state pour fuels on this antisemitism fire,” Netanyahu said.

France is home to Western Europe's largest Jewish population, with an estimated 500,000 Jews — approximately 1% of the national population.

In recent years, antisemitic incidents have surged in France, with a sharp increase reported in 2023 after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. These include physical assaults, threats, vandalism, and harassment, prompting alarm among Jewish communities and leaders.

“Violence against the Jewish community is unacceptable,” the statement by Macron's office said, noting that the French president has systematically asked all his governments since 2017, and even more so since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, to "take the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of antisemitic acts.”

Last week, Israeli airline El Al said its Paris office was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti, calling the act "deeply disturbing." In a separate incident, Macron pledged that no effort will be spared to track down and prosecute unknown attackers who chopped down an olive tree planted in homage to a French Jew murdered in 2006.

___

AP writer Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.