Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes hit military sites in Iran

Israel unleashed a series of pre-dawn airstrikes against military sites in Iran on Saturday, saying it targeted facilities used to make the missiles fired at Israel and surface-to-air missile locations.

The attack risks pushing the archenemies closer to all-out war at a time of spiraling violence across the Middle East, where militant groups backed by Iran — including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — are already at war with Israel.

Lebanon's Health Ministry says the total toll over the past year is over 2,600 killed and 12,200 wounded. The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children, according to the United Nations children's agency. Israeli strikes have killed much of Hezbollah's top leadership since fighting ramped up in September.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023, blew holes in Israel's security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

Turkey accuses Israel of pushing the Mideast to the brink of a greater war

ISTANBUL — Turkey accused Israel of having “brought our region to the brink of a greater war” following its strikes on Iran.

“Putting an end to the terror created by Israel in the region has become a historic duty in terms of establishing international security and peace,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called on the international community to take “immediate action to enforce the law and stop the Netanyahu government.”

Turkey has been a harsh critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon while voicing support for Hamas.

Israeli troops detain people at a Gaza hospital, Palestinian health officials say

CAIRO —Israeli troops have detained a number of people at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the far north of Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Those held included medical staff and patients, the ministry said, and women were held separately “with no water or food.” The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli army began raiding the hospital, located in the Beit Lahiya area, on Friday as part of its weekslong ground offensive on the northern parts of Gaza.

Kamal Adwan is one of three hospitals in northern Gaza that has been left largely inaccessible because of the fighting.

Earlier this week, the director of the hospital told The Associated Press that the facility is facing a “catastrophic” shortage of basic supplies and that ambulances can no longer service the site.

Throughout the yearlong Israel-Hamas war, Israeli forces have stormed and bombarded a number of hospitals including the strip’s largest medical facility, Shifa Hospital. Israel accuses Hamas of using medical facilities across Gaza for military purposes, an accusation the militant group has denied.

Egypt says a cease-fire in Gaza the only way to de-escalate tensions

CAIRO — Egypt said it's following with “great concern the rapid and serious escalation” in the region, including Israel’s attack on Iran, and warned about “serious confrontations” across the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry said that a cease-fire deal in Gaza “is the sole means to de-escalate” tensions in the Middle East.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been leading efforts to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, which includes the release of hostages held by Hamas as well as Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

UK prime minister urges restraint

APIA, Samoa — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Iran should not respond to Israeli airstrikes and urged all sides to show restraint.

His comments at the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa came after Israel attacked Iran with a series of pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in what it said was a response to the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel earlier this month.

Starmer said Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression.

“This is a live situation, and we are obviously monitoring it closely alongside our partners,” Starmer said. “We need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond. We will continue to work with allies to de-escalate the situation across the region.”

Iran vows response to Israel's strikes

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attacks on military bases and said Iran will respond.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry called the attacks a clear violation of international law and the U.N. Charter, particularly regarding the prohibition against threats or the use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.

The ministry emphasized Iran’s inherent right to self-defense, as reflected in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, saying it has an obligation to respond to foreign aggression.

Israel's opposition leader says the military should've hit Iran harder

JERUSALEM — Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the work of the military but said Israel should have struck harder.

“The decision not to attack strategic and economic targets in Iran was wrong. We could and should have exacted a much heavier price from Iran,” Lapid wrote in a post on X.

He said the air force actions showed its operational capabilities, and that Israel’s enemies know that its military is strong and can attack anywhere.

Iranian army says 2 soldiers died in Israeli bombing

TEHRAN, Iran — The Iranian army said two soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes.

The army statement was carried by the Arabic-language channel of the state TV, Al-Alam. The report did not elaborate.

Iran says Israeli strikes targeted military bases in 3 provinces, causing ‘limited damage’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s military said early Saturday that Israeli strikes on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, causing “limited damage.”

The statement from Iran’s armed forces was read aloud on state television, which showed no images of the damage described. Iran’s military claimed its air defenses limited the damage done by the strikes, without providing additional evidence.

Israel said it launched attacks targeting missile manufacturing plants and other sites in the country.

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel said early Saturday it had completed its strikes targeting Iran. The Israeli military issued a statement saying its planes “have safely returned home.”

Its aircraft “struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the state of Israel over the last year,” the military said. “These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the state of Israel.”

It added that it also “struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel’s aerial freedom of operation in Iran.” It offered no damage assessment.

Iran acknowledged only “limited damage” to military facilities.

The early Saturday airstrikes on Iran were in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault Oct. 1, Israeli officials said. The attack, threatened for weeks by Israel, comes as the Middle East sits on the precipice of a regional war more than a year after an initial attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel. In the time since, Israel has launched a devastating ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and an invasion of neighboring Lebanon, targeting militants long armed and aided by Tehran.

