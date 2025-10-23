Pakistan bans hard-line Islamist party after recent deadly clashes with police

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Thursday banned a radical Islamist party behind recent violent protests that left at least one police officer and four civilians dead, the government said.

The decision, approved by the federal Cabinet on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government, came more than a week after thousands of supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, or TLP, clashed with police on the outskirts of Lahore.

The protesters were attempting to march to the capital, Islamabad, to hold a rally in support of Palestinians. More than 100 police officers and dozens of protesters were injured in the clashes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said in a statement that the Cabinet had agreed to outlaw the hard-line TLP under the country’s anti-terrorism law, accusing it of involvement in violent and extremist activities.

It's the second time in recent years that the TLP has been banned.

The party was first outlawed in April 2021 after violent protests over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France. At that time, TLP demanded the expulsion of the French envoy. The ban was lifted in November 2021 after the group reached a deal with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, a move that drew criticism by many other parties for allowing the group to resume political activities.

The statement said TLP did not adhere to the agreement and indulged in violence.

However, in its own statement released late Thursday, the TLP rejected the government’s decision to outlaw it, calling the move ”unconstitutional and politically motivated.”

The latest ban followed new unrest last week, when security forces dispersed the group’s “long march” near Lahore. Authorities say police are now searching for TLP leader Saad Rizvi, who went into hiding after the clashes erupted on Oct. 13, when protesters tried to remove shipping containers placed by police to block roads to halt their rally.

Police suspect Rizvi was hiding somewhere in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after fleeing the outskirts of Lahore, and officers were conducting raids to nab him. However, his party has said it lost contact with Rizvi hours after police launched the operation to disperse the rally near Lahore.

Authorities have said that the demonstrators had been determined since Oct. 10 to stage a pro-Palestinian rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, and police repeatedly came under attack by the demonstrators with batons, rocks and guns.

Punjab government spokesperson Uzma Bukhari told reporters earlier Thursday that they have sent a summary to Sharif's government, suggesting to ban TLP for the recent violence. She said the party's offices have already been shut by the Punjab government.

Police have arrested hundreds of TLP supporters since last week, and Bukhari said the party's bank accounts have been seized, and terror charges are being filed against those members of the party who were involved in attacks on police during the violence.

She said a ban that was imposed on rallies last week is still in place in anticipation of any reaction from TLP.

TLP, known for staging violent rallies, gained prominence in Pakistan's 2018 election by campaigning on the single issue of defending the country's blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam. In the past, it had mainly staged rallies against the desecration abroad of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.