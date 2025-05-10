Pakistan and India say they'd consider de-escalation if the other reciprocates

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister said Saturday his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped further attacks. This came after India said it was committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocated.

Both countries traded strikes Saturday in a conflict triggered by a massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

But Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani foreign minister, warned that if India launched any strikes, “our response will follow.”

Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who contacted him after Rubio spoke to New Delhi earlier.

“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” Dar added.

India said it targeted Pakistani air bases after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at military and civilian infrastructure in the country’s Punjab state early Saturday.

Pakistan earlier said it intercepted most missiles and that retaliatory strikes on India were underway.

Rubio spoke to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and emphasized that “both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Saturday, and offered U.S. support to facilitate “productive discussion.”

India says it’s committed to ‘non-escalation’

Indian Col. Sofiya Qureshi, at a news conference in New Delhi, said Pakistan targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir. “Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” she said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, also present at the news conference, said India was committed to “non-escalation" provided that Pakistan reciprocated. However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing toward forward areas, she said, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation.”

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.

Singh said Indian armed forces carried out “precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistani actions," which included technical infrastructure, command and control centers, radar sites and weapon storage areas to ensure “minimum collateral damage."

"All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately,” said Singh.

The Pakistani military said it used medium-range Fateh missiles to target an Indian missile storage facility and airbases in the cities of Pathankot and Udhampur.

The Associated Press could not independently verify all the actions attributed to Pakistan or India.

Army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, said Pakistan's air force assets were safe following the Indian strikes.

Indian strikes target Pakistani air base in Rawalpindi

State-run Pakistan Television reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, which oversees the country’s missile program and other strategic assets.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.

Indian missiles targeted Nur Khan air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province on Saturday, according to Pakistan's military spokesman.

There was no media access to the air base in Rawalpindi, a densely populated city, and no immediate reports of residents hearing or seeing the strike or its aftermath.

Explosions in India-controlled Kashmir

Following the announcement of Pakistani retaliation, residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir said they heard loud explosions at multiple places in the region, including the two big cities of Srinagar and Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

“Explosions that we are hearing today are different from the ones we heard the last two nights during drone attacks,” said Shesh Paul Vaid, the region’s former top police official and Jammu resident. “It looks like a war here.”

Vaid said explosions were heard from areas with military bases, adding it appeared that army sites were being targeted.

Srinagar appeared calm early Saturday, but some residents in neighborhoods close to the city’s airport, which is also an air base, said they were rattled by the explosions and booming sound of fighter jets.

“I was already awake, but the explosions jolted my kids out of their sleep. They started crying,” said Srinagar resident Mohammed Yasin, adding he heard at least two explosions.

Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group for India, said the two countries were at war even if they had not yet labelled it as one.

“It’s become a remorseless race for military one-upmanship with no apparent strategic end goals from either side,” said Donthi. “With increasing civilian casualties on both sides, finding an exit or off-ramp is going to be challenging.”

India and Pakistan have traded strikes and heavy cross-border fire for days, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides.

Hussain reported from Srinagar, India. Saaliq and Roy reported from New Delhi. Associated Press writers Babar Dogar in Lahore, Pakistan, Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.