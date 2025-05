Pope Leo XIV visits the headquarters of his Augustinian order

ROME — (AP) — Pope Leo XIV met with members of his Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, visiting the congregation's headquarters outside St. Peter's Square.

Leo was seen arriving in a black vehicle at around lunchtime at the Agostinianum, the pontifical institute that also serves as the Rome-based residence and headquarters of the Order of St. Augustine. Leo left shortly before 3 p.m.

The ethos of the order, which includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others, is traced to the fifth-century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The former Rev. Robert Prevost, history's first American pope, was twice elected superior of the order, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of mendicant friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization.

Ever since his May 8 election, Leo has repeatedly emphasized that he's a “son of St. Augustine” and quoted from the saint.

He visited an Augustinian-run Marian sanctuary south of Rome on Saturday in his first outing as pope, and during his first greeting to the world, Leo wore a pectoral cross given to him by his order that contained relics of the saint.

Leo, the first Augustinian pope, has also kept as his papal coat of arms and motto "In Illo uno unum.” The words were pronounced by St. Augustine in a sermon to explain that “although we Christians are many, in the one Christ we are one.” The emblem on the coast of arms is that of the Augustinian order: a pierced flaming heart and a book, representing the Scriptures.

