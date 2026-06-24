Powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off northern Japan. No tsunami warning

TOKYO — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast on Thursday, but the country’s meteorological agency said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 and occurred off the eastern coast of Iwate, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake had a depth of about 50 kilometers (30 miles), it said. The U.S. Geological Survey also reported a magnitude of 6.9.

The rattling occurred in the area where strong earthquakes have repeatedly been reported in recent months, including one that triggered a weeklong mega-quake caution advisory in December.

The quake, which struck Japan’s northeastern region during Thursday’s morning rush hour, also mildly shook Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages, according to top government spokesperson Minoru Kihara.

Footage on Japan's NHK public television quoted its journalists from a number of strongly-hit towns, including Sendai and Morioka, saying they felt the shaking for a couple of minutes but have not seen any damages. Footage showed people commuting as usual.

Nuclear power plants and facilities, including Fukushima Daiichi, which was damaged by the 2011 massive quake and tsunami, and a spent fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori, have not reported any abnormalities from Thursday's shakings, Kihara said.

Japan, which sits on the structure known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.

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