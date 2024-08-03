Protests and violence break out again in Bangladesh amid calls for the government's resignation

DHAKA, Bangladesh — (AP) — Thousands of people protested peacefully in Bangladesh's capital Saturday to demand justice for more than 200 students and others killed during protests last month, but violence was reported at similar events elsewhere in the country.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans and demanded the resignation of the prime minister as the wave of protest widened beyond students to include people from many walks of life. Some pro-government groups also rallied in the city.

The country's leading Bengali-language Prothom Alo newspaper reported that at least seven protesters were hit by bullets after pro-ruling party groups allegedly opened fire on them as they blocked a road in Cumilla, in the east of Bangladesh. The daily said at least 30 protesters were injured during the violence, but a local leader of the ruling party denied allegations that their supporters attacked the protesters.

Scores of people were injured in other parts of the country, TV stations reported.

The students' protests last month began with the demand for an end to a quota system for government jobs that they said was discriminatory. Under it, 30% of such jobs were reserved for the families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence against Pakistan in 1971.

The protests began peacefully, but turned violent as students at Dhaka University clashed with police and the activists of a student wing of the ruling Awami League party on July 15. Since then, more than 200 people have died and thousands of others have been injured.

The Supreme Court cut the veterans' quota to 5% on July 21, but protests have continued to spread amid outrage over the violence. Authorities closed schools and universities across the country, blocked internet access and imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew. At least, 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks.

Internet service has been restored and banks and offices have reopened, but tensions remain high.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday offered to talk with student leaders, but a coordinator refused in a Facebook post.

Nahid Islam, a leading protest coordinator, wrote: “One cannot ask a killer government for justice or sit for talks with them. The time to ask forgiveness has passed. When there was still time, the government conducted block raids to arrest and torture students."

Hasina reiterated her pledges to thoroughly investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said that her doors were open for the talks and she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.

Also on Saturday, Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, the country's military chief, directed army officers to safeguard public safety and secure key state installations under all circumstances, the army's public relations office said in a statement.

The army chief also discussed the current security situation in the country with the officers, it said.

The protests have become a major challenge for Hasina, who returned to power for a fourth consecutive term in January in an election boycotted by her main opponents.

The students had earlier made a nine-point demand, including a public apology from Hasina and release of all the students arrested and jailed. On Saturday, however, they announced they had a single demand — the resignation of Hasina and her administration. They also called for a “non-cooperation” movement from Sunday and urged people not to pay taxes or utility bills and to keep factories and offices closed.

The general secretary of Hasina's ruling party said Saturday that it was calling on its supporters to demonstrate across the country on Sunday.

Hasina and other Cabinet ministers had earlier blamed the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and now-banned right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami party and its student wing for intruding into the student protests and committing violence. Both the parties have denied the allegations.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary-general of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said Saturday that they would continue to support the protesters in their movement.

