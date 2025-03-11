Russian air defenses shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions, Russia's Defense Ministry says

The Russian military said Tuesday air defenses overnight shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions in what appears to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia in three years.

The attack came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the attack.

The most drones — 126 — were shot down over the Kursk region across the border from Ukraine, parts of which Kyiv’s forces control, and 91 were shot down over the Moscow region, according to a statement by Russia's Defense Ministry. Other regions listed in the statement included Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh on the border with Ukraine and those deeper inside Russia, such as Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Ryazan.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said over 70 drones targeted the Russian capital and were shot down as they were flying toward it.

The governor of the Moscow region surrounding the capital, Andrei Vorobyov, said that one person was killed and three more wounded as a result of the attack, which also damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the region. The attack also set a number of cars on fire in a parking lot at a different location, Russian state news agencies RIA Novosti and Tass reported.

One more person was wounded on a highway in the Lipetsk region, Gov. Igor Artamonov said.

Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow also sustained damage, which he described as “insignificant.” Footage of the building, published by RIA Novosti, showed a charred spot on the facade of a multi-story residential building near the roof, with bits of the building's lining stripped off.

Flights have been restricted in and out of six airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky just outside Moscow and airports in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station in the Moscow region has also been briefly halted, local officials reported.

Local authorities also reported downing drones in the Tula and Vladimir regions adjacent to the Moscow region. It wasn't immediately clear why those regions weren't mentioned in the Defense Ministry's statement.

