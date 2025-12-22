Russian general killed by bomb under his car in Moscow

MOSCOW — A Russian general was killed Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, investigators said.

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, died from his injuries, Svetlana Petrenko, official spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, said.

“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” Petrenko said.

Russian news outlets reported that a car exploded in a parking lot on Moscow's Yaseneva Street with the driver inside at approximately 7 a.m.

Ukraine's security service claimed responsibility for a similar attack against a high-ranking Russian soldier in December 2024. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building a day after Kyiv leveled criminal charges against him. His assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, was also killed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.