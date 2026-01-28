South Korea's former first lady sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption

SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption Wednesday ahead of the verdict for disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law imposition a year ago.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kim for receiving gifts from the Unification Church in return for business favors.

The ruling was a surprise after the independent counsel called for a 15-year prison term for Kim on the charges involving bribery, stock price manipulation and political funding law violations.

The court acquitted Kim of charges of stock price manipulation and political funding law violations, citing a lack of evidence.

Kim’s defense team thanked the court for its verdict but said the 20-month prison term for bribery was “relatively high.” It said it will discuss whether to appeal.

Kim has been in jail since August when the Seoul court approved a warrant to arrest her, citing the chance she might destroy evidence.

Days before her arrest, Kim apologized for causing public concern but still hinted that she would deny the allegations against her, portraying herself as “someone insignificant.”

The ruling against Kim was made about three weeks before the court delivers its verdict on a rebellion charge against Yoon for imposing martial law briefly in December 2024.

Another independent counsel has demanded the death sentence for Yoon.

