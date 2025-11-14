Tanker ship diverts into Iranian waters amid warnings of 'state activity'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A tanker transiting through the narrow Strait of Hormuz suddenly changed course into Iranian territorial waters Friday, with the British military warning a possible “state activity” affected it.

The warning from the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center comes as a private security firm said small vessels had intercepted the ship earlier.

Iran has not acknowledged the incident, which happened off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. However, Tehran in the past has seized ships amid tensions with the West.

