Thailand demands apology from Cambodia for land mine explosion that injured soldiers

BANGKOK — Thailand said it has indefinitely paused implementation of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire until Cambodia apologizes for a land mine explosion Monday that injured four Thai soldiers at their border.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the injured troops at the border Tuesday as the Thai army accused Cambodia of laying new mines in violation of the truce agreement Thailand and Cambodia signed last month.

Territorial disputes between the Southeast Asian neighbors led to five days of combat in late July that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians. Others have been injured by land mine explosions before and after July's combat and tensions have simmered despite the truce.

The Thai army said one soldier lost his right foot after stepping on a land mine while on patrol along the border in Sisaket province Monday, while the other three sustained minor injuries. Cambodia denied responsibility.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said Tuesday the incident showed “Cambodia’s utter lack of sincerity.”

He called for Cambodia to apologize, conduct a thorough investigation and implement measures to prevent another explosion. Thailand also said it would indefinitely postpone the return of 18 Cambodian soldiers held since the July conflict.

The situation should not escalate if Cambodia makes a sincere effort to meet the conditions, Nikorndej said.

Cambodia Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said Tuesday that the explosion was caused by “the remnants of past conflicts” and urged Thai troops to avoid patrolling in old minefield areas.

Cambodia “remains committed to working closely with Thailand to promote peace and stability between the two countries, especially ensuring the security and safety of civilians,” she said.

Under the terms of the truce, Thailand agreed to release the Cambodian soldiers and both sides must begin removing heavy weapons and land mines from the border area. The countries said there has been some progress on arms removal.

Malaysia initially mediated the ceasefire. U.S. President Donald Trump then threatened to withhold trade privileges from Cambodia and Thailand and the deal was signed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in October.

Matthew Wheeler, Southeast Asia senior analyst for the Belgium-based International Crisis Group, said it was “predictable that the agreement would break down, because it was plainly concluded to placate President Trump on matters unrelated to the conflict, namely, trade and Trump’s desire to be perceived as a peacemaker.”

Thailand’s strong nationalist sentiment also has made it difficult for the government to resolve the conflict through a conciliatory approach, Wheeler said.

___

Associated Press writer Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.