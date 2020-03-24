Too close for comfort: Belgian hairdressers seek shutdown

A mannequin head with a scarf around the nose and mouth is placed on a tripod in the window of a hairdressing salon in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, March 23, 2020. After Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced that hairdressers would still be able to operate, while many other stores were required to be closed during the coronavirus epidemic, some thought it was a bad Belgian joke. Fearing for their health, some hairdressers now are calling on the government to order the closure of all salons without delay. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (Virginia Mayo)