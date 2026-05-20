Trump’s portrait hits New Delhi traffic as US Embassy rolls out 'Happy Birthday America!' rickshaws

NEW DELHI — In New Delhi's chaotic traffic, where the backs of auto-rickshaws sometimes double as mobile billboards, some commuters are now being greeted by an unlikely face: U.S. President Donald Trump.

Splashed beneath his portrait is the slogan, “Happy Birthday America!”

About 100 auto-rickshaws carrying large images of Trump and the Statue of Liberty have appeared across the Indian capital in recent weeks. In a city where the backs of thousands of three-wheelers are routinely covered with ads for little-known fertility clinics, English-speaking courses and herbal remedies, the American branding stands out.

The unusual advertising campaign was unveiled last month by Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India. It is part of a broader push by the U.S to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, with celebrations, cultural events and public outreach campaigns planned in several countries.

Announcing the initiative on social media last month, the U.S. Embassy posted, “Freedom is on the move … literally!”

And it urged people in the capital to flag down the auto-rickshaws, saying, “Catch them if you can — they’ll be popping up all over Delhi soon.”

Washington is seeking to stabilize relations with India after ties soured over Trump's tariff policies, which raised duties on several Indian exports. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to visit New Delhi this weekend.

For many auto-rickshaw drivers, though, the campaign carries little meaning.

Driver Ganesh Kumar, whose vehicle carried one of the Trump posters, said he initially refused when organizers approached him.

“I told them I didn’t want it,” Kumar said. But he relented after organizers offered him a valuable inducement.

“They said, ‘Please let us put (the poster). We’ll give you a packet of tea,’” he said.

Another driver, Pradeep Kumar, said he agreed to carry the poster mostly because the canopy of his auto-rickshaw was torn and needed covering.

Asked if he knew what the advertisement said, Kumar replied: “I know he is Trump. Don’t know much other than that.”

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