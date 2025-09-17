Trump's second state visit to UK meets with protests and arrests

LONDON — (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump received a royal reception at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, but beyond the castle walls there were many who did not welcome his unprecedented second state visit.

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Windsor before his visit to chant, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “Donald Trump’s not welcome here.”

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions towards women and people of color,” Grace Nathew said.

The group held signs that said, “Trump your politics stink” and “Go away. You are polluting Windsor.”

Police said they arrested four people Tuesday over a stunt that saw an image of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected on a tower at Windsor Castle, a reminder of the president's relationship with the disgraced financier.

Trump was greeted by King Charles III at the castle and received a horse-drawn carriage ride through the grounds as military bands played the national anthems of the U.S. and U.K. A lavish banquet was planned for the evening.

In London, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Windsor, hundreds of demonstrators began gathering for a march to protest his visit.

The Metropolitan Police were preparing for as many as 50 different protest groups to take to the streets in the afternoon and march to the halls of Parliament.

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed to keep order on the streets.

