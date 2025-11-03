UK police charge man with attempted murder over train stabbing that wounded 11 people

LONDON — U.K. police on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder over a stabbing attack on train that wounded 11 people.

British Transport Police said Anthony Williams is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one of actual bodily harm and one of possession of a bladed article over the attack on Saturday.

He is also charged with attempted murder over a separate incident at Pontoon Dock transit station in London earlier the same day.

Williams, from the city of Peterborough in eastern England, is due to appear in court on Monday.

The minutes-long stabbing spree spread fear and panic through a train bound for London on Saturday. The suspect was arrested when the train made an emergency stop in the town of Huntingdon in eastern England.

Eleven people were hospitalized, and one — a member of train staff — remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say they are not treating it as an act of terror.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.