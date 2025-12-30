U.S. sanctions 10 people and firms from Iran and Venezuela over drone and missile trade

WASHINGTON — The U.S. imposed sanctions on 10 people and firms from Iran and Venezuela over allegedly contributing to Iran's drone trade and ballistics program which the Trump administration says threatens the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East.

The Treasury Department said the latest measures are intended to support the reimposed United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, further squeezing the Islamic Republic. Iran has long insisted its nuclear program is peaceful.

Included in Tuesday's sanctions is a Venezuelan firm and its chairman, accused of purchasing Iranian drones; three Iranian men connected with efforts to procure chemicals used for ballistic missiles; and a group of Iran-based people and firms connected to Rayan Fan Group, a holding company previously sanctioned by the U.S.

In February, President Donald Trump reimposed a "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran in an effort to to block its development of nuclear weapons. The campaign included U.S. led strikes on three critical Iranian enrichment facilities this summer after a week of open conflict between Israel and Iran, sparked by a sudden barrage of attacks by Israel against Iran's nuclear and military structure.

This week, Trump warned Iran that the U.S. could carry out further military strikes if the country attempts to reconstitute its nuclear program as he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

“Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world,” said Treasury's Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K. Hurley. “We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran’s military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system.”

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Iran continues to violate UN restrictions. “Iran’s ongoing provision of conventional weapons to Caracas is a threat to U.S. interests in our region," he said.

