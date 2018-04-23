Local Headlines
- 300 gallons of sewage leaks onto roadway in Jacksonville
- Three people pulled from water after boat turns over near Dames Point Bridge
- UNF team hopes Surf Rover will help researchers protect beaches
- Customer accused of attacking cab driver in St. Augustine with box cutter
- Dine out with Paige Kelton and Derrick Odom and help fight AIDS
- "Two more left:" Suspects connected to Clay County drug bust still at large, deputies say
- Jacksonville man: Attackers kicked me in face while daughter was tied up
- Police arrest man for 2016 murder of Jacksonville woman
Military News
-
Navy veteran claims VA doctor left in November hasn't been replaced
-
7 trespass Kings Bay naval base with hammers, 'bottles of their own blood'
-
Jacksonville vets lose GI Bill tuition before graduating from career college
-
'He made you do your best:' Airman from Jacksonville Beach remembered as inspiration
