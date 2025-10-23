If you've always wanted to fly private but haven't had the chance, as you thought the only way to do so was by owning an aircraft, an affordable private jet service is the way to go. Through these budget private jet options, you can access more affordable luxury flights without the financial burden associated with aircraft ownership.

Indeed, the use of private jet services has seen a significant increase. In an article published by Yahoo News in November 2024, it cited a study that found a 53% increase in the number of miles private jets have flown from 2019 to 2023. The publication also noted a 23% jump in the number of private aircraft units.

Understanding your options for economical jet travel can help you snag luxury air travel deals and enjoy private flights without having to buy and own a jet yourself.

How Much Is the Cheapest Private Jet?

According to financial media website Investopedia, the Cirrus Vision Jet is the "least expensive" brand-new jet for sale, which comes with a sticker price of $2 million. You can also buy a used one, but it will still set you back around $250,000.

Remember, though, that just like typical cars, private jets are also vessels, which means they have ongoing costs, too. Some of these ongoing operational expenses include:

Jet maintenance

Repairs, both for expected and unforeseen incidents

Mandatory insurance

Fueling and top-ups

Crew and staff salaries

Hangar rentals

According to the aviation news platform Flying Magazine, the annual maintenance costs alone of private jets are between $500,000 and $1 million. Don't forget storage costs, which can add another $3,000 a month for a private craft that typically costs $1 million. There's also the staff's salary, which can exceed $200,000 a year for a full-time flight crew of a large aircraft.

Can You Fly Privately Cheaply?

Yes.

Several services allow you to fly and enjoy private jet cost savings without having to worry about the expenses of being an actual aircraft owner. Membership programs, fractional ownership, and empty leg flights are some of your primary options.

Membership Programs

Also called "jet cards," jet membership programs are private aviation solutions that give you private access to various types of aircraft, from light to mid-size and heavy jets. One example is Jettly's jet card program.

When you become a member, you'll either deposit funds into an account or pre-purchase flight hours. You can then use either the allocated funds or flight hours to book private flights at fixed hourly rates.

Depending on your needs, you can get pre-paid flight hours amounting to:

25 hours

50 hours

100 hours

You can even go for an unlimited access plan, which allows you to enjoy an unlimited number of flight hours. Other perks and pros that these jet membership programs often provide are:

Complimentary aircraft upgrades

Guaranteed global flight availability

Flexible payment options

Personal flight coordinator

Complimentary onboard catering

Complimentary car service

Fractional Private Jet Ownership

If you opt for fractional private jet ownership, you'll purchase a share of a specific aircraft. You'll "co-own" it with several other individuals or businesses. Since you're a co-owner, you have the right to access and use the aircraft for a pre-agreed number of hours each year.

Fractional ownership provides a more budget-friendly option for individuals who require or desire regular access to a private jet but don't want to shoulder the costs of sole ownership. Since there are multiple owners, they also divide the purchase price and ongoing costs associated with private jet ownership among the co-owners.

Fractional private jet ownership also offers perks similar to jet cards or membership programs, such as personal flight coordinators and complimentary onboarding catering and car services.

Empty Leg Flights

An empty leg flight occurs when an aircraft, such as a private jet, repositions without passengers. An example is when they've dropped off passengers at a specific airport (Airport A) and, from there, pick up another client at a different airport (Airport B).

If the jet isn't taking any passengers from Airport A to Airport B, it's an empty leg flight. In this case, they may open it up to potential customers and charge a minimal fee that would equate to just a fraction of what the flight would otherwise cost on a regular day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do the Flight Hours on Jet Membership Programs Expire?

It depends on one jet card provider to another. Most companies, however, have terms and conditions that indicate the expiration rules of their membership programs. In these cases, the expiration date on the jet card establishes the timeframe in which the member must use the pre-purchased flight hours.

Some jet card providers don't have expiring flight hours. If this is the level of flexibility you want, be sure to partner with a company offering non-expiring flight hours.

How Do Expiration Dates on Jet Memberships Work?

Let's say a jet card has an expiration date of December 30, 2026. If this is what your membership's terms and conditions say, you must use all the flight hours it provides on or before December 30, 2026. Otherwise, you'll forfeit the hours, and in most cases, you might be unable to roll them over to the following year.

Is Flying on a Private Jet Worth It?

If you need flights that can accommodate schedules for time-sensitive trips (e.g., you often go on business trips with little time to prepare), then yes, private jet services can be worth it. Likewise, you may find it a worthy investment if you frequently go on business trips with other VIPs and executives.

Even if it's just once, you should consider flying private if you wish to go to a remote destination where there's a smaller airport that typical commercial carriers and airlines don't fly to. A light private jet will most likely be able to fly you directly to this location.

Fly With Class and Opulence Using Affordable Private Jet Services

Affordable private jet services, which include jet cards and fractional ownership programs, allow you to enjoy the privacy, class, and luxury of flying private at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're a frequent flyer or simply want to try it once (and see for yourself how it works), consider these lower-cost solutions for private, luxury flights.

