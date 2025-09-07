Data from the Census show that nearly 2.9 million spaces report seeing both rodents and roaches in their homes. Your home faces a continuous threat from these pests. Depending on where you live, you may have to deal with a larger issue. The year-round warmth in places like Florida, Hawaii, and other parts of the country means pests never go dormant as they do in colder climates.

Some of these common pest species are harmful to their local ecosystem. Our guide will detail the most common pests and how to identify and eliminate them.

Rodents

Rats and mice are common problems for homeowners. These pests enter your home to get shelter and food. If your house offers these, there is no chance they're leaving.

In fact, expect them to give birth to about five to six packs at a time, becoming more destructive. These rodents will eat any chewable material.

Mice and rats can also transmit diseases to humans. This is why you should consider pest solutions as soon as you notice them in your home.

Termites

Termites are destructive, causing billions in structural damage, as per the EPA. These invaders will destroy your home by forming colonies and eating up your:

Dry wood

Fences

Furniture

Roof wood

Window frames

If you have termites in your home, you will notice mud tubes on your foundation. Additionally, you will find the wings shed near windows. Look for pest control solutions to help you stop these pests before they destroy your home or business.

Cockroaches

Cockroaches are types of animals you find in almost any environment. These pests contaminate food and surfaces, spreading bacteria that cause diseases such as E. coli.

Here are signs you may have a cockroach infestation:

A musty smell

Oval-shaped cockroach egg cases

Cockroach droppings that resemble coffee grounds

As soon as you notice any of these, find a pest solution before they multiply rapidly. A female cockroach can produce hundreds of cockroaches, leading to strong-growing infestations.

Iguanas

While not insects, iguanas are common in certain parts of the country and can become a major pest problem.

To identify iguanas, look for lizards with rough scaly skin basking in the sun near your home. If you don't get rid of them, they'll damage your plants and landscaping.

Bedbugs

If discomfort had a name, it would be bedbugs. These insects feed on human blood, biting you anytime you try to sleep. You'll often find bedbugs on furniture like sofas and beds. Signs of a bedbug infestation include:

Dark spots on mattresses

Blood stains on sheets

Bite patterns on your exposed skin

Bed bugs often come from guests who have them in their homes. You can try to kill them, but it takes the expertise of EnviroGuard to prevent laid eggs from hatching.

Common Pests: Where Are You Most Likely to Find Them?

Pests love places that offer food, shelter, warmth, and moisture. Here are spaces in your home where you can find pests:

Woody and grassy areas

Kitchens and bathrooms

Basements, garages, and attics

Outdoor areas with untrimmed vegetation and standing water

Pests will concentrate in specific areas based on their survival needs. Knowing their patterns helps you perform regular inspections to keep them away from your home.

What Are the Four D's of Pest Control?

Effective pest control focuses on the four D's. Here is what it means:

Deny : Remove access to food, water, and shelter

: Remove access to food, water, and shelter Detect : Regularly inspect your home

: Regularly inspect your home Destroy : Use appropriate pest control methods

: Use appropriate pest control methods Defend: Implement ongoing pest prevention strategies

The Four D's method combines practical actions with professional pest control services. As a result, you can make your home a pest-free space.

How to Permanently Get Rid of Pests?

Permanent pest elimination should focus on sustainable population management. Let's look at how you can do it:

Seal Entry Points

Close any holes in your:

Walls

Windows

Doors

Foundations

Use caulk or door sweeps to stop any pests from entering your home.

Keep Your Home Clean

Store food in airtight containers and clean up any leftovers as soon as possible. You should also throw away garbage regularly.

Professional Pest Control

Hire licensed pest control experts to deal with the pests before they turn into bigger problems. They use safe and targeted treatments that eliminate these creepy invaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the hardest pest to get rid of?

Bed bugs are very hard to eliminate. This is because they have small, flat bodies that enable them to hide in small crevices. They are also resistant to many treatments, since they develop resistance through their thicker outer shell.

Additionally, they have fast reproduction rates. You will only detect that you have bedbugs once the colony becomes bigger, and this may be too late. Ensure you find expert pest control as soon as you notice any sign of bedbugs.

What season are pests most active?

In warmer climates, pest activity peaks in the warmer months from spring through fall. However, unlike areas where there is winter that makes pests dormant, the warm temperatures of the Southern United States allow continuous breeding through the seasons.

High humidity also creates good breeding grounds for pests. Pests also love damp environments caused by leaks or rainfall.

What temperature kills pests?

You can use temperature as a way to control pests. Many pests are vulnerable to temperatures below freezing or above 120°F (49°C). At temperatures above 120° F, pests in your space can die within minutes.

However, some climates do not reach these extremes. This is why you may need pest control tips from pros in your local area. They can use chemical-free heat treatments to protect your home from all stages of pests.

Protect Your Space From Invasive Pests

Knowing the common pests you may find around your home and how to manage them will help you protect your home and business. You can apply the four D's of pest control and use professional pest control services.

