Healthcare in prisons is something many of us overlook, but it affects thousands of people every day. People behind bars may need more care than a person outside prison walls, but they often don't get it because meeting those needs isn't simple.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, between 39% and 43% of people in custody have a chronic condition. That shows us that there is a high number of inmates living with health issues that affect their everyday lives.

Healthcare solutions for inmates are very important because prisons don't provide the same level of care you'd get in a regular hospital.

Do Prisons Have Their Own Hospitals?

Many prisons in the US don't have a large hospital on site. They often have medical units that work like a mini clinic by offering some health services. These include:

Checkups

Treating minor injuries

Managing chronic health issues

If an inmate needs to see a specialist or a general physician for major medical needs, their prison may coordinate the care with outside hospitals. Prisons may send sick inmates to local university medical centers because they are able to provide advanced care.

Such an arrangement helps prisons cut costs while ensuring that those behind bars also get treatment.

Large federal prisons and high-security facilities sometimes have fully staffed medical centers on the grounds, but it isn't that common. These allow the prison staff to treat inmates without needing to transport them.

How Does Healthcare Work in Prisons?

Prisons offer better inmate health services than jails because people stay there longer, but that doesn't mean that the care provided there is the best. If a prisoner needs care, they must first fill out a form, which means that they can go for days without getting treatment as the staff sorts the requests.

Doctors and nurses who work in prisons see inmates on a schedule, and they prioritize urgent cases. When someone just wants a checkup or follow-up care, they may have to wait for other inmates to be attended to first.

Most prisons use the pill call when distributing medication to those who have chronic illnesses. It means that inmates line up to get their pills at certain times of the day.

The method is ideal because it helps them not hoard or trade drugs for other things. However, when there is a shortage of medication, some inmates can miss doses they need to keep their health in check.

Specialist visits are often necessary when an inmate has a chronic health issue like cancer or heart failure. When they need such care, they must be transported by prison guards and have security stationed at their hospital door for security reasons.

It's often expensive and risky, which makes it even harder to schedule a specialist visit. If your loved one is dealing with a chronic health issue, you can talk to a compassionate release attorney to learn if early release may be an option.

Improving Healthcare in Prisons

There are many issues that make it hard to offer the best care to inmates across the United States. Innovative prison healthcare speeds up treatment and makes the treatment process safer for everyone involved.

Peer Health Programs

Even if hospitals are often short-staffed, they can rely on inmates to improve healthcare. Some receive training on critical health issues like diabetes or HIV. Peer educators can't provide medical services since they don't have a license, but they can:

Remind other inmates to take medications on time

Teach healthy habits

Help inmates understand instructions from medical staff

Telemedicine

It's often hard to find doctors and nurses who want to work in prisons because the job may be stressful. The pay is also often lower than in private clinics, and care providers can get overwhelmed.

Telemedicine solves some prison healthcare challenges because doctors can see inmates through secure video calls. It's faster and safer than sending inmates to nearby hospitals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Pays for Inmate Medical Care?

Prisons are required by law to pay for all medical care given to inmates. The expenses may include:

Doctor visits

Prescriptions

Hospital stays

Surgeries

Providing such care is often costly for correctional facilities since many of them have a limited budget. It causes some patients to lack the medical attention they need.

Can Inmates With Chronic Conditions Get Compassionate Release?

Yes. If you try out this option, your loved one may get released early and be able to get better treatment in the community. Some factors that may qualify them are:

Advanced heart disease

Late-stage cancer

A mental condition that prison staff can't properly address

While compassionate release isn't a guarantee, it's an option worth trying.

Do Inmates Receive Dental Care?

Yes, but it's often limited. Many inmates are dealing with dental health issues like gum disease and decay. They can get dental care in their facility since most of them offer basic treatments.

Preventive dental care isn't common in prisons, so many inmates end up losing their teeth because they get treatment too late.

How Can I Help a Loved One Get Better Care in Prison?

You can play an important role in ensuring your loved one's medical needs are addressed while they're in prison. Try the following:

Communicate regularly with the prison staff: To check on medical appointments or follow-up

Keep in touch with their medical providers: Ensure continuity of care outside the prison walls

Advocate for referrals: It's necessary when their condition requires expert treatment

While prisons are responsible for providing care, being present and involved can ensure they don't overlook your loved one's needs.

Making Healthcare Work for Inmates

Healthcare in prisons is complex because inmates have a right to medical care, but offering it is hard due to costs and staff shortages. Inmates who need specialized care can get it outside the prison, but they may need to go through a long process, especially if they aren't in critical condition.

Families can support their loved ones by advocating for them to get better care while in prison. If there aren't many resources available for a sick inmate, compassionate release may be an option.

