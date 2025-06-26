2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York:

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, forward, 6-8, 221, Duke

Scouting report: Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings. Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame. Turns 19 in December.

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, guard, 6-5, 213, Rutgers

Scouting report: Freshman lefty who thrived as scorer (19.4) and lead ballhandler with two-way potential. Notably scored 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 a day later against then-No. 9 Alabama in November. Averaged 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Son of former NBA guard Ron Harper. Couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Ace Bailey. Turned 19 in March.

3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, guard, 6-4, 193, Baylor

Scouting report: Explosive athleticism stands out at both ends. Above-the-rim finisher who creates highlight-reel moments. Freshman ranked among combine leaders in max vertical leap (38.5). Must improve outside shooting consistency (34%), but had seven games with at least three made 3s. Had 11 games with three-plus steals.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Kon Knueppel, forward, 6-7, 217, Duke

Scouting report: Efficient wing scorer. Made 40.6% on 3-pointers. Ranked in Synergy’s 98th percentile on spot-up shooting (52.9%). Ranked sixth nationally at the foul line (91.4%). Had 10 games with at least four assists, indicating potential as secondary playmaker. ACC Tournament MVP. Lacks elite athleticism.

5. Utah Jazz — Ace Bailey, forward, 6-8, 203, Rutgers

Scouting report: Versatile, athletic shotmaker with midrange and stepback skills. Streaky shooter had five January games with at least four 3s for defense-stretching potential, yet also notable skids at the foul line and behind the arc. Last season’s second-ranked recruit couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Dylan Harper. Turns 19 in August.

6. Washington Wizards — Tre Johnson, guard, 6-5, 190, Texas

Scouting report: Southeastern Conference’s scoring leader (19.9) who also led all Division I freshmen. Broke Kevin Durant’s freshman Longhorns record with 39 points against Arkansas. Shot 39.7% on 3-pointers with 12 games of at least four 3s. Shot 87.1% on free throws. Needs strength on slender frame. Turned 19 in March.

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Jeremiah Fears, guard, 6-3, 180, Oklahoma

Scouting report: Freshman combo guard adept at creating space. Averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Attempted 6.3 free throws per game. Had a four-point play to beat then-No. 24 Michigan. Shot 28.4% on 3s and averaged 3.4 turnovers. Must add strength. Turns 19 in October.

8. Brooklyn Nets — Egor Demin, guard/forward, 6-8, 199, BYU

Scouting report: Russian playmaker with size. Averaged 5.5 assists, second among Division I freshmen. Had 15 assists against two turnovers in 54 minutes in the last two games for a Sweet 16 team. Must improve shooting (27.3% on 3s, 69.5% on free throws).

9. Toronto Raptors — Collin Murray-Boyles, forward, 6-7, 240, South Carolina

Scouting report: Sophomore with 7-1 wingspan and two-way potential. Averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. Thrived in halfcourt by shooting 57.9% to rank in Synergy’s 88th percentile. Shooting is a concern after hitting 23.1% (9 of 39) of 3-pointers and 69.5% of free throws in two seasons.

