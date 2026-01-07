3 arrested in burglary of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' home, but 1 suspect remains at large

MEDINA, Ohio — Three people have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 16 burglary at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that a fourth person remains at large and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Sanders' home in Granger Township, a Cleveland suburb, was burglarized while he was playing in his first regular-season NFL game during the second half of the Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the home.

The sheriff's office previously stated that three people entered the home at 6:46 p.m. Eastern. Surveillance cameras in the home captured video of the people entering different parts of the house. They were wearing masks and gloves and were seen leaving the home just before 7 p.m.

The burglary added Sanders to a growing list of NFL players whose homes have been burglarized during games. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan have dealt with break-ins since the start of last season.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons ' home was also burglarized last month while the team had a road game against San Francisco.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, played in eight games during his rookie NFL season. The fifth-round pick started the Browns' final seven games and passed for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

