3-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov is out of the US Open with an injured chest muscle

NEW YORK — (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, a little more than a month after he tore a chest muscle and had to quit playing against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.

That exit from the All England Club on July 7 — Dimitrov had taken the opening two sets against Sinner but got hurt in the third — marked the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where the 34-year-old Dimitrov failed to complete a match. It also happened at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May, plus last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

A year ago in New York, Dimitrov stopped while trailing 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-1 against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2019, at the Australian Open in 2017, and at Wimbledon in 2014.

His highest ranking was No. 3; he is currently No. 21.

With Dimitrov out of the field, Alejandro Tabilo gets a spot in the men's singles bracket, which starts play on Aug. 24.

Brandon Holt is the next player who would move into the draw if another man withdraws. Holt upset Taylor Fritz at Flushing Meadows in 2022 and his mother is two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin.

