Aaronson scores early as Leeds beat struggling West Ham 2-1 in Premier League

LEEDS, England — Nuno Espirito Santo became the first West Ham coach since 2018 to go winless in his first four games as his struggling team showed the same defensive frailties that have plagued it all season in a 2-1 loss to Leeds in the Premier League on Friday.

The Portuguese coach joined the Hammers a month ago after leading Nottingham Forest to a place in Europe but he has been unable to turn things around quickly in east London.

He now has three losses and one draw since taking over, a record equal to that of Manuel Pellegrini when he took charge of the club in 2018.

Off the field, supporters have expressed their discontent with the board, with thousands boycotting Monday night’s loss at home to Brentford.

The team has defended poorly all season — conceding nine goals from corners, three times more than any other side — leading to the sacking of Graham Potter. And it was 2-0 down after just 15 minutes at Leeds thanks once again to hesitant defending.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola could not hold Noah Okafor’s header after three minutes and U.S. international Brenden Aaronson pounced to sidefoot home the loose ball as the West Ham defenders watched on.

The back line was equally lackadaisical 12 minutes later when Joe Rodon headed home unchallenged from a corner kick.

Mateus Fernandes' deft header in the final minute gave the Hammers a consolation goal but an equalizer never looked likely.

The win lifts Leeds into 13th place on 11 points, while West Ham is 19th with four points and the league’s worst goal difference.

That points tally is its joint worst at this stage of the season. Only in the 1932-33 and 1973-74 campaigns have the Hammers started as poorly as now.

“We’re in a real situation and we have to face the reality of that," West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen told Sky Sports. ”You have to face up to the reality of where we are and we’re in trouble now.

“We have to go out there and fight more than anything. The Premier League is the hardest league. We’re not playing well and not getting results. We need to change it. We’re the only ones that can change it."

