Action Sports Jax is at the first day of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Gary Player commemorated another Masters Tournament with an honorary tee shot at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, and with that, 2025’s first major championship in golf was underway.

The playing conditions for the opening round are as spectacular as the Augusta National Golf Club grounds. The 95-player event will feature 21 first-timers and five amateur golfers, but the headliners are the story.

Rory McIlroy is trying again to complete the career grand slam. He could join an exclusive list of just five golfers ever to do it. Gene Sarazen is the only player to complete the grand slam at the Masters, and he did that 90 years ago.

Scottie Scheffler is the world No. 1 and has won two of the last three Masters. Billy Horschel is a Jacksonville resident and is coming off two top ten finishes last year in the majors.

There are 12 LIV golfers playing at The Masters and most of them did not perform well in 2024 in the majors aside from Bryson DeChambeau winning the U.S. Open.

