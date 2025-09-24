Former Jaguars RB Fred Taylor, WR Jimmy Smith nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

CANTON, Ohio — Two Jacksonville Jaguars legends are once again nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jaguars running back Fred Taylor and wide receiver Jimmy Smith were announced Wednesday as two of the 128 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

This is the eighth nomination for Taylor, who played for the Jags from 1998-2008. He’s been a semi-finalist five times and was a finalist once.

This the seventh nomination for Smith, who played for the team from 1995-2005.

Also nominated once again is Torry Holt, who played for the Jaguars during the 2009 season but spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Rams.

Since Holt reached the final seven for the Class of 2025, he will automatically advance to the final 15 for the Class of 2026.

Tony Boselli became the first Jaguars player to be enshrined in Canton in the PFHOF’s Class of 2022. Boselli, an offensive lineman for Jacksonville from 1995 to 2001, was elected in his sixth consecutive time as a finalist for the honor.

Boselli was joined in the Class of 2022 by Jacksonville native and Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler.

PFHOF said in the next step in the selection process, a Screening Committee will reduce the list to 50 (plus ties, if any, for the 50th spot). The results of that reduction will be announced in mid-October.

The list will be reduced again to 25 Semifinalists later this fall. Another vote will create the list of 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists, who will be discussed at the annual selection meeting ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The Class of 2026 can consist of three, four or five Modern-Era Players under the Hall of Fame’s bylaws.

