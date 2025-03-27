Jacksonville contingent helping FAU Owls, new High Five Power Polls released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic Owls softball team is having a banner season and a little bit of Jacksonville is helping the Owls soar to new heights.

The softball team out of Boca Raton has been in the top 25 multiple times this season and was most recently ranked 22nd in the country. They are 29-5 and 8-1 in conference play so far this season.

Three players from the Jacksonville area have been key contributors to the Owls’ success.

We featured all three on No Gate Fees on Wednesday. Watch the interview with these star softball players from the Jacksonville area below:

No Gate Fees | March 26th, 2025 (No Gate Fees)

Kylie Hammonds out of Creekside High School plays outfield, has started all 34 games and is third on the team in hitting with a .330 average.

Kiley Channell, an infielder, out of Keystone Heights has also started all 34 games and is fifth on the team in hitting with a .318 average.

Ciara Gibson, a utility player, out of Oakleaf High School is third on the team in slugging percentage.

