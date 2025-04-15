Jacksonville Icemen get ready for playoff rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here we go again: The Jacksonville Icemen vs. The Florida Everblades.

Is this the year the Icemen get past one of the top teams in the ECHL? We will find out starting Friday night in the best-of-seven series between the two rivals.

Last year, the Icemen led 3-1 in the opening round series before faltering. The Everblades would go on to win the Kelly Cup.

The same story happened in 2022 and 2023. The Icemen lost to the Everblades in the second round of the playoffs in those seasons, and both times, Florida won the Kelly Cup.

The Icemen will try to jump the Everblades hurdle this time around and end their three-year championship run. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, 7:30 pm: Game One in Estero

Saturday, 7 pm: Game Two in Estero

Wednesday, April 23rd, 7 pm: Game Three in Jacksonville

Thursday, April 24th, 7 pm: Game Four in Jacksonville

Sunday, April 27th, 3 pm: Game Five in Jacksonville

Tuesday, April 29th, 7:30 pm: Game Six in Estero

Wednesday, April 30th, 7:30 pm: Game Seven in Estero

