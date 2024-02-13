Jacksonville Icemen Warriors, a local hockey organization, takes the ice for a good cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Navy Federal Credit Union announced its Veterans Showcase finalists, including the Jacksonville Icemen Warriors, an all-veteran hockey team that supports local veterans in need.

The Icemen Warriors are one of four teams from around the country that are attending the NHL Stadium Series games on February 17-18, and playing an invitational tournament of their own on February 16.

The Jacksonville Icemen Warriors were selected from the 200 teams that applied due to their extraordinary care for each other and dedication to helping end veteran suicide and the stigma around seeking mental health support.

The team provides every member with suicide prevention training and a safe space to open up about and seek support for mental health challenges from people who understand the unique issues current and former servicemembers face.

The Jacksonville Icemen Warriors, a local veteran-comprised organization, is heading to New Jersey to take part in the @NHL Series games this weekend. We stopped by the rink as they prepared to hit the ice in support of the veteran community.@ActionSportsJax | @JaxIcemen pic.twitter.com/wsuUOs5enC — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) February 13, 2024

