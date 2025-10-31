Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) are back from the bye, and without star rookie Travis Hunter, on Sunday as they go to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (2-5).

Head Coach Liam Coen announced Friday that Hunter was being placed on injured reserve for at least four games after hurting his knee in practice.

Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. on FOX30.

Check back here for live updates during the game and watch the Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream for LIVE postgame coverage from EverBank Stadium.

