Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to take on the Chicago bears in London on Sunday

LONDON, England. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready for the first of two games in London on Sunday when they play against the Chicago Bears.

The media questions here in England involved the Jaguars’ travel schedule being pushed back because of Hurricane Milton’s impacts.

“We just backed the time up and waited for the weather to clear,” said Doug Pederson on Saturday. “We had a good day yesterday and a good day today, the guys are in a good spot.”

The Jaguars acclimated to the new time on Friday. On Saturday, they practiced at The Grove, where they will call home for their entire stay.

Evan Engram continues to practice this week, and the Jaguars are confident he will play against Chicago at Tottenham on Sunday.

“It looks like he’s trending well and had a good week of practice,” Pederson said. “I lean toward him playing in this game.”

The Jaguars are playing two games here in London for the second consecutive season. Last year, they won both games. Following the Chicago game, the Jaguars will play the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on October 20th.

