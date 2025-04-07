The Masters weather: Practice round suspended, grounds evacuated

Hours after the grounds opened up for patrons, Monday’s practice round at the Masters has been suspended due to weather, according to our sister station WSB in Atlanta.

Augusta National Golf Club announced around 11:30 a.m. that it evacuated the grounds.

It’s unclear how long the practice round will be suspended and if patrons will be allowed back on the grounds later today.

Weather Alert | Monday Practice Round Suspended #themasters pic.twitter.com/XxsdP8bTql — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.