Out with Engram: How Jags’ TE Brenton Strange made a name for himself in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone has already left his mark on the roster he inherited from Trent Baalke. In just a single day, the Jaguars saw Mitch Morse retire, Christian Kirk traded, and four players released: Evan Engram, Josh Reynolds, and Ronald Darby.

WATCH: Jaguars GM James Gladstone goes one-on-one with Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau

Of the transactions made by Gladstone, the release of Engram might be the most surprising to many. Engram’s been one of the Jaguars’ best and most consistent players during his time in Jacksonville. So what gives?

It turns out injuries played a large role as Engram was waived with a failed physical designation. They certainly played a role in his down 2024 season as well. After a record-breaking 2023, Engram amassed just 365 yards and one touchdown this past season.

Injuries cost Engram eight games, however, even so, Engram was destined for a disappointing campaign. In 2022, Engram saw six games of 50 or more receiving yards, in 2023, that number lept to nine games.

This last season, Engram had just one game of 50 yards or more, catching all ten of his targets for 102 yards against the Chicago Bears.

Engram underperformed as did much of the Jaguars’ roster as a whole.

Read: Roster Review: Three Jaguars players with underrated skill sets

In Engram’s stead, Brenton Strange made a name for himself. The second-year player outpaced Engram, catching 40 balls for 411 yards and two scores. After a slow rookie season, Strange caught fire in place of Engram.

When looking at those 50 or more yard games, Strange saw four in 2024, despite only starting 10 games. Strange didn’t just outperform Engram in the overall. He’s a more prototypical tight end than Engram and had better numbers, both, at the catch point and after the catch in 2024.

A large part of the tight end position usually revolves around assisting out the offensive line. This just isn’t Engram’s game, however, Strange saw a decent amount of time doing so.

Jaguars TE comparison

Strange pass-blocked on 12.3% of pass plays compared to just 3.4% from Engram, according to Pro Football Focus. Strange also had 246 snaps run-blocking to Engram’s 101 snaps.

Strange also led as a receiver. Strange’s 45.5% contested catch rate, 4.7 yards after the catch per reception, and 22.5% missed tackle rate all were considerably higher than those same marks from Engram.

Engram caught 33.3% of his contested catches, ran an average of 3.3 yards after the catch, and saw a missed tackle of 10.6%. It is important to remember these are Engram’s numbers in a down season. That said, Engram’s injury problems seem to be lingering with his failed physical.

Engram’s dismissal, along with the others, has opened a lot of possibilities for the Jaguars. The team now sits at just over $60 million, seventh most in the NFL.

Read: New salary cap: The evolution of pay in the NFL by position

It’s to be determined if the Jaguars elect to use some of that extra room at the tight end position, however, the emergence of Strange has given them this flexibility.

Will we see the first full season of Brenton Strange as the Jaguars’ starting tight end? We shall find out our answers soon enough as the NFL new year and Free Agency officially open up March 12th.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.