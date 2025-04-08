Agreement in works to settle Northwestern hazing lawsuits that led to football coach's firing

CHICAGO — (AP) — Former Northwestern University football players are finalizing an agreement with the school to settle lawsuits alleging hazing and abuse that led to longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald's firing, a school spokesman and attorneys said Tuesday.

The prestigious private university in suburban Chicago has been reeling from the scandal that engulfed the athletic department. Former football players filed the first lawsuits in 2023, alleging sexual abuse and racial discrimination on the team. Similar allegations then spread across multiple sports.

“Northwestern and the student plaintiffs recently engaged in a mediation process that resulted in the settlement of the student plaintiffs’ claims,” a Cook County Circuit Court filing by attorneys for Northwestern said last week. “The settlement documentation is currently being finalized.”

Details of the proposed settlement weren't made public.

“While the terms of the provisional settlement are confidential, we intend to continue to work through the remaining outstanding issues to finalize a settlement that will hopefully allow both sides to move forward in a positive way,” attorneys Patrick Salvi and Parker Stinar said in a statement Tuesday on behalf of former football players who sued the school.

Fitzgerald, who has denied wrongdoing, is also suing the school for $130 million. Last year, a judge consolidated his complaint and the student lawsuits for the discovery process. Dozens of students are providing testimony that will be used for both cases, according to court documents.

“The settlement would fully resolve the student plaintiffs’ claims against Northwestern and Fitzgerald,” Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates said Tuesday. “It will not, however, resolve Fitzgerald’s claims against Northwestern.”

Fitzgerald was initially suspended then later fired after an investigation. The school concluded that he had a responsibility to know that hazing was occurring and should have stopped it.

Fitzgerald alleges the school illegally terminated his employment and damaged his reputation, among other things. His case is set to go to trial in November.

“Despite extensive written and testimonial discovery, there remains no evidence to show or suggest that Coach Fitzgerald was aware of any hazing at Northwestern,” his attorneys said in a statement Tuesday. “While the settlement resolves the claims brought by the players, Coach Fitzgerald’s claims against Northwestern remain.”

Northwestern hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch in July 2023 to lead an investigation into the culture of the school's athletic department. The school says it has since taken steps to improve, including adding more anti-hazing training requirements for athletes.

