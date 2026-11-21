TURIN, Italy — Alexander Zverev has faced criticism for weeks about ascending to the No. 1 ranking without beating Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner — without even facing them, actually, en route to his first two Grand Slam titles.

Well, now he's going to get a chance to play Alcaraz on a big stage — in the championship match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

Zverev beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4 and Alcaraz shook off a thigh injury to rally past U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) in Saturday's semifinals at the elite season-ending event for the year's top eight players.

In their only meeting this year, Alcaraz beat Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals. The Spaniard also holds a 7-6 edge in career meetings.

“We had a practice before the tournament started. It was unbelievable. We played one set for 1 ½ hours. So I hope it’s going to be similar tomorrow,” Zverev said. “I hope both of us are going to be at our best and hopefully it’s a really entertaining match for everybody.”

Sinner has beaten Zverev 10 straight times — including in this year's Wimbledon final — but he ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

“They always are kind of the benchmark,” Zverev said of Alcaraz and Sinner. “I look forward to the challenge.”

Zverev is seeking his third title at the finals while Alcaraz is seeking his first.

Zverev hasn’t dropped a set this week and hasn’t had his serve broken.

“I feel good on my serve. But tomorrow I’m going to play the best returner in the world,” Zverev said. “So we’ll see how that goes.”

Zverev was also officially notified of a lawsuit filed by his former partner this week.

Alcaraz's thigh

Against Shelton, Alcaraz had his left thigh wrapped up and tape on his right knee — plus memories of the 4 ½ months he missed earlier this year due to a right wrist injury.

Still, the seven-time Grand Slam champion produced solid tennis when he needed it most to produce a comeback victory.

“It was a great battle,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great level from both of us the third set. Top games, top points, great highlights.”

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 13 matches despite injuring his left hamstring during a match against Medvedev during the group phase.

“My recovery time is really important ... to be prepared for tomorrow,” Alcaraz said.

“I’m realizing that I just need to be careful with it, and sometimes I don’t have to push myself to the limit in some movement, in some shots,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz improved to 5-1 in his career against Shelton, with the lone loss being their memorable five-setter at the U.S. Open this year, which ended at 3:33 a.m.

“This rivalry is just getting better and better,” Alcaraz said. “It’s going to be a great matchup in the future.”

Shelton started on the attack

Shelton took the initiative at the start, pulling off an audacious swinging forehand volley winner in the opening game and then getting low to return Alcaraz's first serve with a forehand winner in the next game to break.

Alcaraz broke late in the second set and then closed out the middle set with a drop shot that set up a backhand pass.

When Shelton produced a forehand drop volley on the stretch midway through the third set, Alcaraz — who is known for such shots — responded with a thumbs up.

Shelton then served four aces to hold for 5-4 in the third.

Alcaraz's serving

Two straight aces and two key misses from Shelton early in the tiebreaker put Alcaraz in control and the Spaniard closed it out with a looping backhand return winner up the line on his first match point.

Alcaraz won 80% of the points when he got his first serve in, to Shelton's 73%. Alcaraz even kept pace in the aces department, where Shelton held a slim 14-12 edge.

“He killed me with his serve. He hit his spots so well,” Shelton said. “It puts a lot of pressure when a guy who has as many skills as he does does things well in all parts of his game and he’s serving like that.”

Shelton's year

The loss ended a big season for Shelton, who reached his first Grand Slam final and made strides at finals after losing all three of his matches on debut a year ago.

“But there are so many bad parts of the year where I didn’t play the level that I wanted,” Shelton said. “So it’s a mixed review. ... There is also a lot to build off of.”

Zverev-Medvedev history

Zverev and Medvedev's 23rd match against each other made it the most between active players — surpassing the 22 between Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic.

Medvedev still leads the series 14-9.

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