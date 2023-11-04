American figure skater Levito lands first Grand Prix win in France

ANGERS, France — (AP) — Isabeau Levito's quest for a first Grand Prix victory is over.

The 16-year-old American figure skater won the Grand Prix de France on Saturday with a total of 203.22 points for her two programs.

Levito, who led after Friday's short program, beat Nina Pinzarrone of Belgium by a comfortable margin of 4.42 points. Rion Sumiyoshi of Japan ended third.

Teenager Levito had previously claimed four runner-up finishes at other Grand Prix events, including at Skate America last month.

The Grand Prix de France is the third of six events in the ISU Grand Prix series. The best skaters qualify for the Grand Prix Final in Beijing from Dec. 7-10.

Ilia Malinin, another American skater, led the field in the men's competition ahead of Saturday's free skate.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.