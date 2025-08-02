Americans set a relay world record in swim worlds in Singapore and Ledecky wins again

SINGAPORE — (AP) — The United States set the world record in the 4x100 mixed relay on Saturday, clocking 3 minutes, 18.48 seconds in the swim world championships.

The old record was 3:18.83 set in 2023 by Australia.

It was only the second world mark set in these championships. It came on a night when the United States won three gold medals, by far its best performance in what had been a lackluster championships for the team.

Katie Ledecky won the 800 freestyle and Gretchen Walsh took the 50-meter butterfly. The Americans now have eight gold medals. The championships close on Sunday.

Despite the relay gold, the story was Ledecky remaining unbeaten in the 800 freestyle. She first won that race in the 2012 Olympics and has never lost since then.

After 700 meters, 18-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada was ahead but she faded and Ledecky won in 8:05.62 with Lani Pallister of Australia taking silver (8:05.98) with bronze for McIntosh (8:07.29).

McIntosh has won three gold medals in Singapore and was trying for five. She will come up short, though she will be the favorite in Sunday's 400 individual medley.

