Andrew Novak takes the lead at Sea Island as others try to stay in the game to keep cards

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Andrew Novak took advantage of more benign weather Friday and the absence of the pressure facing so many others in the PGA Tour's season finale. He had a 7-under 65 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

Novak has gone three months without competition dating to the Tour Championship, the culmination of a breakthrough year. His wife gave birth to their first child two weeks ago. And then he went 61-65 to lead over Stanford alums Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers.

But the real focus was far down the leaderboard at the cut line, so critical in the final event with players having to be among the top 100 in the FedEx Cup to keep full status for next year.

Beau Hossler is at No. 103 and making the cut was his only hope. He hit a tough chip to set up birdie on the par-5 eighth at the Plantation, and then got up-and-down from a bunker on his final hole at No. 9 for a 67 to make the cut on the number.

His work is not done, but at least he has a chance. The conditions have been so calm that the cut fell at 7-under 135.

“Kind of tough, honestly, this week with it just going to be an absolute shootout — no wind, greens are very receptive, virtually no rough. So just knowing that it’s more or less just going to be a wedge and putting contest,” Hossler said.

Among those who missed the cut were former British Open champion Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala.

Joel Dahmen, who narrowly kept his card last year at Sea Island, missed the cut and will lose his full card for next year with the PGA Tour reducing exempt cards to the top 100 instead of the top 125.

Also missing the cut was Takumi Kanaya, which could leave him wistful more about last week. He had a 4-foot par putt with a raging wind affecting him in Bermuda. Had he made it, his tie for second would have moved to No. 83 in the FedEx Cup. He missed and moved up only to No. 99, and now he has to hope no one passes him on the weekend.

Novak was oblivious to all of this. He shot a 61 on Seaside in the opening round and followed that with a 65 to reach 16-under 126. His only lament was losing a chance to create some separation by making bogeys on two of the last three holes.

Even so, his place on the PGA Tour is set for next year. And having reached the Tour Championship, he's also in all the majors and $20 million signature events. All around him were players trying to keep their cards.

“That's such an advantage this week,” Novak said. "I had a baby two weeks ago, I’m just here getting out of the house and happy to be here and other guys are fighting for their job. I’ve got a little bit less riding on it. I definitely want to win. It's a local tournament so there is extra motivation for me to play well here for that.

“But some guys have their entire years riding on this week.”

Thorbjornsen had a 63 at Seaside and Rodgers had a 62 at Plantation. One shot behind were Sami Valimaki and Greyson Sigg, each with a 62 — Valimaki at Season, Sigg at Plantation.

Johnny Keefer, the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year who received a sponsor exemption, had a 64 at Seaside and was three shots behind. A finish in the top 5 might be enough for Keefer — who is No. 50 in the world — to secure a Masters invitation through the world ranking.

