Anthony Richardson injured as Colts fall to Ravens 24-16 in their preseason opener

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Anthony Richardson's preseason opener was cut short early, and the Indianapolis Colts went on to lose 24-16 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Rookie LaJohntay Wester scored on an 87-yard punt return for the Ravens, and Keaton Mitchell ran for 68 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore won despite just 16 yards passing in the first half — Lamar Jackson did not play.

The Indianapolis quarterback situation was always the more compelling aspect of this game. But after leading the Colts to a field goal on their opening drive, Richardson left with an injured finger in the middle of their second possession after being sacked by David Ojabo.

Daniel Jones came in and played the rest of the first half but could not lead the Colts to the end zone.

Derrick Henry joined Jackson in sitting this game out for the Ravens, but Mitchell showed he could be a useful backup for Baltimore this season. He broke away for a 23-yard run, then scored from 22 yards out two plays later to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead.

Wester, who was drafted in the sixth round this year out of Colorado, made it 14-3 with his touchdown on special teams. Wester also contributed a 30-yard reception in the second half.

Rasheen Ali added a 69-yard kickoff return late in the first half, setting up his own 2-yard TD run that gave the Ravens a 21-9 halftime lead.

Riley Leonard came in at quarterback for the Colts in the second half, and Indianapolis scored in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Khalil Herbert.

Spencer Shrader made three field goals for Indianapolis but also hit the left upright from 52 yards in the second quarter. Tyler Loop, the rookie draft pick trying to replace Justin Tucker for Baltimore, missed his first field goal try from 46, but then connected from 52 in the fourth quarter to give the Ravens an eight-point lead.

Injuries

Baltimore DB Bilhal Kone was carted off in the first quarter with what looked like a severe knee injury.

Up next

Baltimore's next preseason game is at Dallas on Aug. 16. Indianapolis hosts Green Bay that same day.

