  • AP Top Sports News at 1:45 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111

    Crosby, Lundqvist lead Metropolitan to All-Star win

    Washington helps No. 8 Kentucky top No. 9 Kansas 71-63

    No. 1 Djokovic faces No. 2 Nadal in Australian Open final

    No. 1 Vols beat West Virginia 83-66 for 14th straight win

    Rose settles for 3-shot lead at Torrey Pines

    Bader KOs Fedor in 35 seconds for Bellator heavyweight belt

    Zanardi's special steering wheel slows his drive at Daytona

    The Latest: Team Penske out front 8 hours into Rolex 24

    Hubbell, Donohue win again at US nationals

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories