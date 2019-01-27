Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111
Crosby, Lundqvist lead Metropolitan to All-Star win
Washington helps No. 8 Kentucky top No. 9 Kansas 71-63
No. 1 Djokovic faces No. 2 Nadal in Australian Open final
No. 1 Vols beat West Virginia 83-66 for 14th straight win
Rose settles for 3-shot lead at Torrey Pines
Bader KOs Fedor in 35 seconds for Bellator heavyweight belt
Zanardi's special steering wheel slows his drive at Daytona
The Latest: Team Penske out front 8 hours into Rolex 24
Hubbell, Donohue win again at US nationals
