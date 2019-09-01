Osaka consoles teary Gauff, 15, after beating her at US Open
AP source: Texans get Tunsil, Stills in trade with Dolphins
Twins break HR record but lose to Tigers 10-7
McCoy among prominent cuts as NFL teams pare rosters
Fresh win: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks
AP sources: Seahawks close to landing Clowney from Texans
Pujols, Trout help Angels rally for 10-4 win over Red Sox
Bills cut RB LeSean McCoy in surprise move after down season
Fields' Day: New QB helps Ohio State roll over FAU 45-21
New Mexico coach Davie hospitalized after 'serious' incident
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
