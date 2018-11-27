  • AP Top Sports News at 2:23 a.m. EST

    Texans beat Titans 34-17 for team-record 8th straight win

    Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84

    No. 1 Gonzaga thumps North Dakota State 102-60

    AP sources: UNC has agreement to bring back Brown as coach

    Alliance "protect or pick" draft: All about the QBs

    Bengals' Andy Dalton out for season with thumb injury

    Wizards overcome Harden's 54, beat Rockets 135-131 in OT

    Jaguars fire OC, bench Blake Bortles after 7th straight loss

    Gonzaga passes Kansas for No. 1 in AP poll, Duke is No.3

    Struggling Flyers fire general manager Ron Hextall

